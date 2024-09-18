WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.25% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,954,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $335.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.17. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

