WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 390,537 SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 390,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SNDL by 27.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,409,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Get SNDL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SNDL in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

SNDL Stock Up 2.8 %

SNDL stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. SNDL Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. SNDL had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $166.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDL Profile

(Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.