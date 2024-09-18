WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

BDX opened at $231.27 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $269.52. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

