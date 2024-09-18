WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1,327.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 951,558 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 3,094.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 577,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 5,711.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 419,826 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMX opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

