WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $354.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.66. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

