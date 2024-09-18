WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Xencor worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Xencor by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period.

Xencor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XNCR opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.66. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

