WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Teekay were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay by 24.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Teekay by 16.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 604.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TK opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.59. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

