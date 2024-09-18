WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $455,000 Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of National CineMedia worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in National CineMedia by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 270.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 38.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $681.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.08. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

