WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $519,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. DDFG Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $227.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $273.93. The firm has a market cap of $726.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.