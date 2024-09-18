WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,343 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,158,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,090,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,066 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 million, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.