WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $652,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,439,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

