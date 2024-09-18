WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $733,000 Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after buying an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $77,735,000.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $270.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

