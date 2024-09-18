WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $885,000 Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,703 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,859,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $4,638,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $131,887,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

TRIP opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

