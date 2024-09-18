WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $890,000 Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in WD-40 by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $261.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $194.09 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

