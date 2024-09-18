WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Insperity by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,090,000 after buying an additional 780,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $42,085,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Insperity by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,846,000 after purchasing an additional 188,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Insperity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $119.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

