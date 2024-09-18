WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insmed were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $43,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $45,029,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $25,242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $27,891,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $40,570,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Trading Up 0.0 %

INSM stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.