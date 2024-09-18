WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,148 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLA. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price target (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

