WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $633,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,228,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $867.31 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $859.74 and its 200-day moving average is $773.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

