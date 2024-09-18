WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 18,668 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19,327.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 298,603 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

