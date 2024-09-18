WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 75,732 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 123,674 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 19.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.80.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

