WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,678 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $18,531,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $8,163,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 443,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 355,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 135,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

