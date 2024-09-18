WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 178,742 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 178,742 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $391,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $11,456,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $4,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,241,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

