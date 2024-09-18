WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 25,534 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,534 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $75,040,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $200,507 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

