WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,284 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Matson were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Matson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Matson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MATX opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,208.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,023,825.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,565,120. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

