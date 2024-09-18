WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 38,725 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,725 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 25.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

