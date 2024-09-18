WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,001 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Terex were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

