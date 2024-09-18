WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $473,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 44,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

