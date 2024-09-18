WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $509,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.