WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $523,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,726,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,074,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $85.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.