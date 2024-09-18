WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

