WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth $1,410,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Auna during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Auna during the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Auna during the first quarter valued at about $6,899,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
Auna Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AUNA opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Auna SA has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Auna SA will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Auna Company Profile
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
