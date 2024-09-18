WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,559,000 after purchasing an additional 132,802 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,165,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

