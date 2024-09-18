WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.37

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.37 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 176638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 324,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 297,541 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 51,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

