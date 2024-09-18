WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.52

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 21070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $587.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

