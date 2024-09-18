WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.30

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 36098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $940.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

