WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.95

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 90871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DON. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,881,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74,113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 55,425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 890,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after buying an additional 92,709 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

