WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.07

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.07 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 41796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.72.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,084,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,888,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,396,000 after buying an additional 62,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $397,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.