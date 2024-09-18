WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.07

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.07 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 41796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.72.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Stock Average Calculator
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.