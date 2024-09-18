WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.11

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.11 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34.56 ($0.46). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 34.18 ($0.45), with a volume of 86,865 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 109.9% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

