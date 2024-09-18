Wise (LON:WISE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.35

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 643.50 ($8.50), with a volume of 3780988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 634 ($8.38).

WISE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.80) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 952.75 ($12.59).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,864.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 703.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 783.14.

In related news, insider Terri Duhon purchased 1,394 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,203.41). In other Wise news, insider David Wells sold 100,000 shares of Wise stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.38), for a total value of £786,000 ($1,038,309.11). Also, insider Terri Duhon bought 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,203.41). 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

