Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 8%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 48,151,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 33,133,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54.

About Woodbois

(Get Free Report)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.