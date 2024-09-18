Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 8%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 48,151,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 33,133,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).
Woodbois Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £15.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54.
About Woodbois
Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.
