Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Xerox worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 153,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Xerox by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XRX. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.57. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

