XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 2.5%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.82. 1,763,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,850,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

XPeng Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 2,615.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

