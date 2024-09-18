Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.69

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 115114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 516,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

