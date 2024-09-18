Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 69,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 179,314 shares.The stock last traded at $51.49 and had previously closed at $51.49.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

