Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.89

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 676828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

Get Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 778,697.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 327,053 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,405 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.