Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 6.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 53,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 351,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.49 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.