YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT Raised to $29.00

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

YPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

NYSE YPF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 455,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,576,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

