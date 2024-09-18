Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.66

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 51539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Zalando Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zalando SE will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.