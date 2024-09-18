Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Shares Up 8.5%

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.73). Approximately 188,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 175,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.36).

Zegona Communications Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 67.85, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,538.46 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 329.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.95.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

