Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

In related news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZVRA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 797,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

